The award-winning Tiki Terrace restaurant at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel will host a special romantic dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

The night will feature Executive Chef Tom Muromoto’s Taste of Lahaina award-winning dishes and each lady will receive a red rose upon arrival.

Chef Muromoto’s special Valentine’s Day menu will include culinary aphrodisiacs such as a Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel Spicy Tuna & Tobiko Ogo Salad, an assorted selection of sushi, slow-cooked roasted bone-in Prime Rib, Chicken Breast studded with Arugula, Boursin cheese, mushroom and prosciutto with pan sauce, Misoyaki Seared Salmon, and more.

Guests will also enjoy live Hawaiian entertainment throughout the night, including a hula show from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The dinner will run from 5 to 9 p.m. and is $65 for adults (includes glass of house wine or champagne), and $45 for children 6-12 years old. Children five and under are free with a paying adult.