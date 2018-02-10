There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday February 16: A moderate size northwest swell is expected to fill in Saturday night and Sunday. A slightly larger reinforcing northwest swell is expected on Monday with a second reinforcement expected Tuesday into Wednesday. Breezy trade winds will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops into the stomach to shoulder range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

