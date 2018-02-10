There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Dry and pleasant conditions will continue through the weekend. Breezy northerly winds will gradually shift out of the northeast and weaken tonight through Sunday as low pressure east of the state drifts into the area as a weak trough. A slight increase in moisture associated with this weak trough may translate to better windward shower coverage tonight through Sunday. Moisture and rain chances will rise early next week as a cold front and upper trough approach and move into the area.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.