Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the most-asked questions submitted to his office staff.

Dear Mayor,

Q: Will the new Central Maui Regional Sports Complex have a jungle gym for little kids to play on, similar to the one located at Keopuolani Park? Thank you.

A: No, at this time plans do not call for a playground there. When the park was originally designed, it was to address the shortage in inventory of active practice and playing fields, so the emphasis has been on completing the project.

The park will contain four softball fields, four little league fields, three soccer fields, comfort stations, concession buildings, open space and park for approximately 700 vehicles. After the park is completed and in full operation, we will review what amenities we could add to enhance the park experience.