Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday February 17: A moderate size northwest swell is expected to fill in tonight and Sunday. A slightly larger, reinforcing northwest swell is expected on Monday with a second reinforcement expected Tuesday into Wednesday boosting surf along north and west facing shores to near advisory level. Breezy, but decreasing trade winds will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high N medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNE medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

