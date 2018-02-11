There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Looking Ahead

Light and variable winds, giving way to land and sea breeze conditions, are expected as a weak trough of low pressure drifts west into the area today. An increase in moisture associated with this weak trough may translate to better shower through Monday. Moisture and rain chances will continue to rise Monday night through midweek as a cold front and upper trough approach and move into the area. Heavy showers along with a few thunderstorms will become a possibility over the smaller islands as this front moves into the area late Monday night through midweek. Drier air with light westerly winds could begin to fill in behind the front through the second half of the week.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light south southeast wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.