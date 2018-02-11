Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, in partnership with KPOA 93.5 FM, will host Hoʻaikāne during Kamaʻāina Nights on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kamaʻāina Nights is a locally grown, Hawaiian concert series that features live performances every third Friday of the month, with Sista Val.

In celebration of Valentine’s week, the renown and ever-popular group Hoʻaikāne will perform.

“We are so very excited to have Hoʻaikāne perform at QKC”, said Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “Their passion for music and the people of Hawai‘i is so evident in their performance. Bring your valentine and join us for a fabulous island-style concert”, she added.

CDs will be available for sale, and both autographs and a meet-and-greet will be available after their performance.

For further information, click here or stop by the Guest Services desk.