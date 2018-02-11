Maui Obituaries

Paula Finau

January 30, 1971 – February 6, 2018

Paula Finau, 47, of Kīhei passed away at Maui Memorial Medical Center on Feb. 6, 2018. He was born on Jan. 30, 1971 in Tonga.

Visitation will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Kahului on Saturday Feb. 17, 2018 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Services will begin at noon with burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku at 2 p.m.

Paula was the owner of Pua Ohana Tree Trimming & Landscaping LLC. He was predeceased by his father, Sione Peauope Finau. He is survived by his wife, Nita Fameitau Finau; mother, Toileti Maunalanga Finau; sons, Peau (Juliana) Finau, Fou Finau, Aleki (Jaylina Sadang) Finau, Mango Finau, Jed Samita; daughters, Asilika Fianu, Kaylee Finau; siblings, Nunia (Ilai) Mataele, Kupa (Line) Finau, Fila (Hene) Palahame, Lui (Nina) Finau, Feleti (Noe) Finau; five grandchildren, Princess Finau, Soni Finau, Vei Finau, Emeliano Finau and Alek Jr. Finau.

Ephraim Kahele Bergau Jr.

June 15, 1932 – February 3, 2018

Ephraim Kahele Bergau Jr., 85, of Kokomo, Maui passed away at his residence under the care of Hospice Maui, on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. He was born on June 15, 1932 in Nāhiku, Maui.

Visitation will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, on Feb. 12, 2018 from 6 to 9 p.m. with service will be at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continue at Ballard Family Mortuary on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 from 9 a.m. to noon with burial at 1 p.m. at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

“Sonny,” known by many, but “Junior” to his family and Longtime friends, is predeceased by Shauna May (daughter) and Keanu (Son) Bergau and hanai daughter “Jojo Bear” Campbell. His parents Ephraim K. Bergau Sr. and Helen K. Bergau and his grandson Lee Franco.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen M. Bergau; daughters, Gail (Patrick) Bergau Matsui, Pamela Bergau, Deb “Pua” (Wendell) Jeremiah, Kaohu and Kuulei M. Bergau; sons, Rick (Lori) Ziegler, Lloyd (Donna) Bergau, Ephraim Kahele Bergau III, David Troy L. Bergau; siblings, Amelia (John-deceased) Meatoga, John Heizer (deceased) Bergau, Moses (Ruth) Bergau, Roseline (Ernest-deceased) Balinbin and his “Sweetheart” Helen K. Pagan.

Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, Along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles and cousins.

Kenneth “Uso” Moiha

November 21, 1965 – February 3, 2018

Kenneth “Uso” Moiha, 52, of Hāna, Maui, passed away on Feb. 3, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Hospital in Wailuku. He was born on Nov. 21, 1965 in Hāna, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at St. Mary Church in Hāna. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow.

He is survived by his companion, Dennette Kanakaole; sister, Kimberly Moiha; hanai sister, Kehau (Tiny) Kapoi; hanai brother, John (Dawn) Lono and Jamie Kalani English; God children, Minoaka Silva and Gerald Mahadocon III.

He is predeceased by his parents, Mitchell and Rosaline Moiha; brothers, Micheal Moiha and Melvin Moiha; sister, Lily-Marie Moiha.

Jason Kulani Tagalan

May 17, 1989 – February 2, 2018

Jason Kulani Tagalan, 28, of Culver City, California, passed away on Feb. 2, 2018 at a private residence. He was born on May 17, 1989 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Cremation to follow.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Tagalan; son, Jason Tagalan Jr.; parents, Fidel and Darlene Tagalan; siblings, Branden (Joy) Tagalan and Monica (Kawika Lum) Tagalan; grandmothers, Lorraine Adolpho and Pacita Tagalan; four nieces, one nephew as well as numerous aunties, uncles, and cousins.

Pedro P. Sado

April 6, 1949 – January 29, 2018

Pedro P. Sado, 68 of Kahului, died on Jan. 29, 2018 at his residence. He was born on April 6, 1949 in Pāʻia, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Eulogy will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a prayer service to follow. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

Pedro was a journeyman carpenter. He taught carpentry classes part-time at Maui Community College.

He is predeceased by his parents, Marciano and Angela Sado, Sr., and son, Kaipo Sado. He is survived by his son Kealii Sado; brother, Marciano (Georgeann Bal) Sado, Jr.; sister, Rosalinda “Rosie” Sado; and one grandson.

Troy D. Young

October 8, 1974 – January 28, 2018

Troy D. Young, 43, of Lahaina, passed away at Maui Memorial Medical Center on Jan. 28, 2018. He was born in Flint, Michigan on Oct. 8, 1974.

Troy was admired for his sense of inner peace, his empathy for others, and his kind soul. He had a way of making people around him laugh. And he touched and inspired everyone he ever met.

Troy was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Young; son, Justice Jacinto-Young; mothers, Kathy Young and Sheri Lucius; loving in-laws, Arsenio and Victoria Jacinto, Arthur Jacinto, Edith Jacinto and Jade Arruda; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the ICU nurses and staff at Maui Memorial Medical Center; Troy’s surgeon and numerous doctors; as well as his special teams – Wound Care, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy, Dialysis Nurses, and Respiratory Therapy. All of you have touched our lives with your compassion, kindness, and sense of humor. May you remember his kind smile and his “fist bumps.”

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, with service beginning at 7 p.m.

Big Island Obituaries

Rozemaryn Van Der Horst

February 19, 1925 – February 3, 2018

Rozemaryn Van Der Horst, 92, of Kailua-Kona, passed away on Feb. 3, 2018. She was born in the Netherlands. Rozemaryn worked as a chemical engineer at her father’s electroplating company.

She is survived by nephews and nieces.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Walter Boy John”Moose” Carvalho Jr.

October 9, 1950 – February 1, 2018

Walter Boy John”Moose” Carvalho Jr., 67, of Hilo passed away on Feb. 1, 2018. He was born on Oct. 9, 1950 he was a retired counselor for social services.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Onekahakaha Beach Park Pavilion #4. Service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch to follow. No flowers. Monetary donations accepted.

Survived by partner, Rosana L. Kahalekai; mother, Rosemarie Smith of Arizona; son, Jonathan I. (Misty) Carvalho; daughters, Wiley Ann Ala (Theo) Carvalho of Missouri, Wennealynn (Sam) Carvalho of Maui, Wallisa (Jr.) Carvalho of Waimea; sisters, Sandra Mensza, Stella (Donald) Kaawahau, Amber (Terry) Santos Bra; nine grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.