The 2018 Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational will take place Presidents’ Week and will focus on three educational offerings for the public.

On Monday, Feb. 19, Jean Stern, Associate Director University California Irvine, Museum and Institute of California Art, will present a lecture titled, “Artists of Influence.” Mr. Stern was Director of the Irvine Museum, where his collected works of the “California Impressionists” was first officially recognized as a 20th-century genre.

His talk will focus on the specific design and expression innovations that define the works of master artists. The lecture is free and open to the public, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Pioneer Inn Courtyard. An exclusive group of original mini paintings depicting a variety of subjects and styles will be offered in a silent auction.

The following weekend, Feb. 24 and 25, Maui Arts League will conduct two free forums that are geared to answer common questions about fine art as a profession.

Saturday afternoon, from 3 to 4 p.m., four professional artists will tell how their careers started and developed. Discussion facilitator Kim von Tempsky, formerly Senior VP of Lahaina Galleries, will give the audience ample time to ask questions. Maui art students, new artists and art lovers will enjoy hearing about the inspiration and perspiration required to become a successful artist.

“Careers in Art” Panelists

Ronaldo Macedo grew up in Rio de Janeiro and studied illustration at Cal State Long Beach. His quiet manner does not hint at the varied experiences that influenced his art. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to hear his story.

Mary Pettis is a classically trained artist who spent many years in the studio mastering classical techniques of layering and glazing with oils, often spending weeks perfecting one painting. One day, she stepped into the big “studio of the outdoors” which spoke to her soul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Saunders did not start out as an oil painter. First, he worked as a musician, illustrator, designer, animator, educator and entrepreneur. He says he does not believe in talent, but diligence. Hear more about his career in his own words.

Leon Holmes, Perth Australia, attended an art trade school and then a three-year program in illustration and advertising. After working in advertising at a prestigious agency, he found his passion for painting outdoors and will teach an adult workshop on how to depict light –as a part of this year’s Maui Plein Air event..

Sunday, Feb. 25, another panel will convene to discuss how fine art benefits the community. The panelists are not artists, but their careers are connected to art.

“Benefits of Art” Panelists

John Inskeep III of Maui and Portland, Oregon is a collector and lover of fine art. He enjoys visiting museums, galleries, and attend art events to broaden his appreciation of fine art. Retirement allows John and his wife to spend more time appreciating the benefits of owning art.

Rae Takemoto, GLC, is the Arts Integration Coordinator at Pomaikaʻi Elementary School in Kahului. The public school offers children a whole school arts integration curriculum as defined by the Changing Education Through the Arts program developed by the Kennedy Center.

Neida Bangerter is the Gallery Director at Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Since 1995, Neida has directed many on-loan exhibitions. Her displays include various art forms, from traditional painting, sculpture and photography to Hawaiian traditional handicrafts like kapa printing, weaving, Japanese bamboo and paper art and hula compositions.

Patricia White, MS, MFT is a Marriage and Family Therapist in Lahaina who uses art therapy to promote healing in certain clients who have trouble expressing their emotions. Patricia will discuss the rationale behind this powerful counseling tool, and a national initiative to create a certified career field in art therapy.

In addition to these educational events, Maui Arts League and Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine will present a free art workshop for 56 Maui youth, registered through their art teachers. Kim von Tempsky will award first, second and third place in three divisions K5, Middle School and High School. Maui ARTS League will also award scholarships to two more high school art students, to attend a Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational adult workshops, taught this year by Leon Holmes and Morgan Samuel Price.

Watching 25 plein air painters complete their original paintings in four hours or less is an educational outing for the entire family.

Paint-outs and exhibitions are free:

Lahaina Harbor, Saturday, Feb. 17, 7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Kapalua Bay, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 3 – 6 p.m.

Hankaʻōʻō Canoe Beach, Friday, Feb. 23, 9 -11 a.m.

For further information on all the public events at Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational, click here, or call Katherine Smith, 808-268-0787.