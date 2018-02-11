A select group of the nation’s most influential writers, literary agents and publishers will convene in Hawai‘i this fall to take part in the fourth annual Kaua‘i Writers Conference at the Kaua‘i Marriott Resort in LĪhue from Nov. 9 through 11, 2018.

This three-day conference features talks by renowned authors, intimate small group discussions, workshops and group and individual consultations. Attendees can set up one-on-one pitch sessions and manuscript critiques with top literary agents, which is a rare opportunity for most aspiring writers.

Conference highlights include sessions with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jane Smiley and Hawai‘i-born Kaui Hart Hemmings, whose book, The Descendants, was turned into an Oscar-winning film. A few of the notable conference faculty will include Jon Fine, former director of Author and Publisher Relations for Amazon; Garth Stein, the New York Times best-selling author of The Art of Racing in the Rain; Sara Gruen, author of runaway bestseller Water for Elephants; and Christina Baker Kline, whose book, Orphan Train, spent more than two years on the New York Times bestseller list, including five weeks at No. 1, has 3.5 million copies in print, and is under consideration for a movie.

Several of the faculty’s works have led to award-winning films: Scott Turow’s Presumed Innocent, Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic, and Jeff Arch’s screenplay Sleepless in Seattle. Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale is set for release by TriStar next January.

Attendees also have the opportunity to take part in pre-conference master classes, which run from Nov. 5 through 8. With courses on fiction, memoir, screenwriting, poetry and more, these intimate workshops offer the opportunity for close personal guidance in small groups with these masters of their genres.

While the conference is drawing larger crowds from the mainland every year, organizers hope both professional and aspiring Hawai‘i-based writers will take advantage of the opportunity to interact with living legends so close to home. To make attendance easier for Hawai‘i residents, organizers are offering a kama‘āina discount.

To take advantage of this offer, email info@kauaiwritersconference.com and state that you wish to receive the discount. Organizers will then contact you directly to walk you through the registration process. A valid Hawai‘i ID is required.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on the Kaua‘i Writers Conference, as well as information on lodging and travel, go online.