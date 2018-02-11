Water Service Repair to Affect Traffic on Kealaloa AvenueFebruary 11, 2018, 12:20 PM HST (Updated February 9, 2018, 3:53 PM) · 0 Comments
Kealaloa Avenue will be closed between Makawao Avenue and Paniolo Place as Department of Water Supply personnel replace a service lateral on Kealaloa Avenue.
The closure will take effect Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this time.
Officials say water service should not be affected. Customers are asked to call the 24-hour service line (270-7633) only if a water problem occurs.