There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday February 18: A moderate size northwest swell will fill in tonight and continue Monday. A larger bump from the NW is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with surf heights approaching advisory levels.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW ground swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

