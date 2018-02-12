This year, Chinese astrology will celebrate the Year of the Dog, which is the eleventh of the 12 animals in the recurring 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will celebrate the event with a high energy celebration with a traditional display of martial arts, firecrackers and colorful lion dance by Au’s Shaolin Arts Society along with Chinese erlong (keiki) crafts at Center Court on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Panda Express will also provide fortune cookies and added value dining coupons (while supplies last).

“A Chinese cultural thread has long run through Maui. We invite our entire community to join us for this exciting celebration”, said Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “Red lai see envelopes will be available at Guest Services to feed the lions in hope of obtaining good luck and prosperity in the new year. Gung Hee Fat Choy,” she added.