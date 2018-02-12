Maui’s Kalaheo Macadangdang is among a group of students that are taking advantage of a new pilot program aimed at individuals who are former students of community colleges who have earned some college credits but have yet to secure their degree.

“I decided to take a break from school, which was supposed to be a semester, ended up being a year and a half,” said Macadangdang, who is a student at UH Maui College.

Macadangdang is a 2011 Baldwin High School graduate who enrolled at UH Maui College in fall 2011 and stopped taking classes in 2016. He was just three credits short of earning his associateʻs degree in liberal arts. Now, Macadangdang is taking the three credit math course he needs and is expected to earn his degree in spring 2018, then he plans to then pursue a bachelorʻs degree in business administration at UH West Oʻahu.

Under the pilot program, nearly 1,000 “Stopped Out” students–those who had been out of school for two years or less and had already earned at least one semester’s worth of credits– were identified at the seven UH community colleges, and post cards were sent out to encourage their return.