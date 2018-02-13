There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday February 19: A moderate size northwest swell is expected to slowly increase Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, nearing advisory level surf Wednesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW ground swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

