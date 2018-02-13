The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Maui County, in effect from Wednesday morning, Feb. 14, until Thursday afternoon, Feb. 15.

EFFECTS: An area of low pressure will approach the islands from the northwest. Heavy rains are possible throughout the county on Wednesday. Conditions will become increasing conducive for the development of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms. The showers will affect urban areas and leeward areas as well as lower elevations, which are more susceptible to flooding problems.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is very dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES: Continue to monitor the weather forecast and be prepared to take immediate action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued. Campers and hikers should consider rescheduling their outing to a time when weather is expected to be more favorable.

REMEMBER…IT DOES NOT HAVE TO BE RAINING HEAVILY WHERE YOU ARE FOR FLASH FLOODING TO OCCUR.

Maui County Flash Flood Video.