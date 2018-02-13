Three new physicians join Kaiser Permanente’s growing team of more than 600 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest medical organization.

On Maui Jay Faris, MD, a board-certified family medicine doctor, joins Kaiser Permanente’s Maui Lani Medical Office. He earned his medical degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland’s School of Medicine and is a member of the American Association of Family Medicine.

On Oʻahu, Irina Crook, MD, board-certified in internal medicine, is a hospitalist at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. She received her medical degree in the Ukraine and completed her residency at the Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, West Virginia. Dr. Crook is a member of the American College of Physicians.

Also on Oʻahu, Karen Soules, MD, practices urogynecology at Kaiser Permanente’s Honolulu Medical Office. She received her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School and completed her OBGyn residency at the University of Hawaiʻi. She then completed her fellowship training in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at Louisiana State University. Dr. Soules is an assistant professor at the University of Hawaiʻi’s John A. Burns School of Medicine. She is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery.

The Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group provides medical services to Kaiser Permanente’s 250,000-plus members in Hawaiʻi.