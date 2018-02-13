Beginning this month, Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui Cultural Center will host a free public lecture as part of the HK West Maui Speakers Series on every third Thursday of the month through November.

This series seeks to highlight the work of primarily Native Hawaiian scholars and researchers.

Kealoha Pisciotta, President of Mauna Kea Anaina Hou, will kick off the series with her talk, “Mauna Kea – the Temple, Protecting Sacred Sites” on Feb. 22, 2018 at 6 p.m.

On March 8, 2018, Dr. Ronald Williams, President of the Haawaiian Historical Society, will be delivering his presentation titled, “Kaulana Nā Pua: Claiming Space for the Histories of Past Poʻe Aloha ʻĀina—Lāhaina.”

On April 19, 2018, Dr. Donovan Preza, a Hawaiian Studies instructor from, Kapiʻolani Community College on O‘ahu will present his lecture, “Taking Ownership of Ownership: Western Property Law\’s Assimilation into Hawaiian Property Law in the Great Māhele Era.”

Other presenters come from disciplines including history political science, comparative literature, and marine biology. S

cheduled presenters are Kim Compoc (May 17), Willy Kauai (June 21), Narrissa Spies (July 19), Noelani Goodyear-Ka`opua (Aug. 16), Noelani Arista (Sep. 20), Kahikina de Silva (Oct. 18), and Kekuewa Kikiloi (Nov. 15).

The events are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Public lectures begin at 6 p.m. Dinner or heavy pūpū will be served. Nā ‘Aikāne is located at 560A Front Street, Lahaina, Maui.