There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday February 20: Northwest swell will continue to decline Wednesday night and Thursday, with only small northwest swells then expected through the weekend and into early next week. Building trade winds far to the northeast and east of the state will provide a modest increase in short period east swell late this week and into the weekend. No other significant swells are expected.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NW ground swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high W medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 20-25mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT