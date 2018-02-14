High Surf Advisory issued February 14 at 3:41AM HST until February 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Unsettled weather will prevail over most of the state the next couple of days as an area of low pressure moves closer. The approaching low will maintain a muggy conditions, and bring periods of rain, heavy at times, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A drying trend is expected over Kauai and Oahu Thursday and Friday as the low weakens, and a trough lingers near the Big Island and Maui. The drying trend may be short-lived however, as another low may bring increasing showers next weekend.

West Side

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Showers likely after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.