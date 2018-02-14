February 14, 2018 Weather ForecastFebruary 14, 2018, 7:45 AM HST (Updated February 14, 2018, 7:45 AM) · 0 Comments
Looking Ahead
Unsettled weather will prevail over most of the state the next couple of days as an area of low pressure moves closer. The approaching low will maintain a muggy conditions, and bring periods of rain, heavy at times, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A drying trend is expected over Kauai and Oahu Thursday and Friday as the low weakens, and a trough lingers near the Big Island and Maui. The drying trend may be short-lived however, as another low may bring increasing showers next weekend.
West Side
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
North Shore
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Central Maui
Today: Showers likely after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
East Maui
Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
