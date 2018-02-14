MAUI FLOOD ADVISORY UNTIL 10:45 P.M.

(753 PM HST WED FEB 14 2018)

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a

* Flood advisory for Maui

* Until 1045 PM HST

* At 752 PM HST, radar showed heavy showers lifting northward over portions of Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour in the heavier showers, which were focusing over the central valley and west Maui mountains. The Waihee stream has been steadily rising over the past couple of hours and may continue to rise through the evening hours as moderate to heavy showers move through.

