Vendor applications for product vendors and food trucks are now available for the 5th Annual Made in Maui County Festival, taking place on Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The event, presented by the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Chamber of Commerce, is considered the largest products show in Maui County,

Local businesses who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply as a Product Vendor:

Business must be headquartered in Maui County (current GET license required)



All products offered for sale must be 51% value added in the state of Hawaiʻi

Applications are also available for local Food Trucks interested in participating.

Last year’s festival attracted more than 10,000 residents and visitors. Over 140 product vendors participated, including 17 companies from Molokaʻi and seven from Lānaʻi. A total of 16 food trucks also presented a diverse menu of island cuisine in the event’s Food Court.

“The growth and notoriety of this festival, in just four years, is stunning,” said Teena Rasmussen, Director of the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development. “Our islands are home to many talented entrepreneurs who produce a myriad of innovative and exceptional products. Among the event’s goals are to provide a world class showcase for our local product manufacturers and artisans, improve our islands’ economic diversity, and inspire and train our county’s entrepreneurs.”

“We’re thrilled with the impact this event has had over the years in exposing Maui County’s manufacturing businesses to prospective retailers, buyers, wholesalers, and distributors worldwide,” said Pam Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “Ultimately, these opportunities are helping our local companies grow and succeed.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies wishing to show their support for Maui County’s entrepreneurs and their products while increasing visibility for their own business. Sponsor benefits include event promotions, event tickets, program advertising and more.

Click here to download a vendor application. The deadline for applications is May 31, 2018, by 4:30 p.m. HST.

Businesses will be notified of the Vendor Selection Committee’s decision on or before July 13, 2018.