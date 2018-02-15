Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 6:40AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

The wet pattern will continue into the weekend as a trough remains in the area. The best chance for heavy showers will remain over the eastern end of the state through Friday, but will begin to shift back toward the west later in the weekend and early next week as another upper low drops south into the area. Winds will remain light and variable through early next week.

West Side

Today: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. High near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. High near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. High near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. High near 78. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. High near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. High near 76. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.