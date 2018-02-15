This month’s Makawao Third Friday event takes place tomorrow tonight, Feb. 16, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m. as event organizers celebrate the Chinese New Year with the theme “Year of the Earth Dog.” Those in attendance can enjoy free entertainment, food trucks and booths, art and crafts, a keiki zone and local shopping and dining.

Live Music and Entertainment

● The Matthew Human & Pat Simmons Jr. Band on the Main Stage. Where Upcountry meets country, guests can jam to their “World Country Roots Rock with an Island Groove” featuring: Pat Simmons Jr, Matthew Human, Al Torre, Sam Frey and Travis Rice.

● Ben Uyetake and the Kalama Intermediate Ukulele Band will perform in the Komoda Bakery lot from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

● Be entertained by the traditions of Scottish bagpipe and drum with the Isle of Maui Pipe Band, featuring world champion pipers Jack and Andrew Lee of the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band. At the top of Baldwin and Makawao Ave from 7 to 8 p.m., this is the only month the group can bring all these world-renowned pipers to an event here on Maui.

● Welcome in the Chinese New Year with a Kung Fu demonstration from some of Maui’s finest martial artists, in front of the main stage during band break from 7:15-7:35 p.m.

● Josh will be playing to the rhythms of old school, to new school hits in the Maui Hands lot across from Casanova’s on Makawao Avenue.

● Artist in residence Steve Rinaldi will be demonstrating his “Alla Prima” oil painting technique in the Maui Hands Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m.

● Canadian singer and songwriter Marianne Turner accompanied by a vintage Yamaha G-50 classical guitar will be playing next to the Makawao Steak House.

Komoda Bakery Keiki Zone

The Komoda keiki zone this month features Jeremy Safron who will set up an interactive game of Unpredictiball, a martial arts game for people of all ages, and hours of fun. Also on-hand will be Crystalline with her balloon twisting creations and Melissa Buck of Rainbow Art creating her one-of-a-kind artistic face paintings. The Boys and Girl Club of Maui, Makawao Clubhouse will also have interactive keiki activities.

New on the Block

Makawao Merchants Association welcomes two newest merchant members.

● Holoholo Surf, 3621 Baldwin Avenue, a surf cruise shop offering swim and aloha wear along with some specialty local board shapers and artists.

● Jennifer Oberg, Atelier, located at 3660 Baldwin Avenue, 2nd floor, is a dressmaking and sewing studio that offers a variety of services from custom wedding gowns, bridal alteration and tailoring, and a sewing school.

Continuing Down Baldwin Ave

Maui Classic Cruisers Club will be showing off their hot rods, muscle cars, and vintage machines at the top of Baldwin Avenue to the bottom by Brewer Road. Guests can talk story with some of Maui’s coolest car owners, aunties, uncles and Makawao historians.

M3F Food Court & Restaurants

Guests can enjoy dinner at one of the many award-winning Makawao restaurants or enjoy the pop up food court along Baldwin Avenue. Lots of new vendors are joining the regular M3Fs, adding a variety of great eats and treats.

Free Parking Available in the Following Areas

● Makawao Base Yard (Across from St. Joseph’s Church)

● 2 Parking lots on Brewer Road

● Makawao Municipal Parking Lot on Makawao Avenue