Maui police responded to 24 burglaries, seven vehicle thefts and 17 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Jan. 21-27, 2018.

Burglaries increased 71% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 56% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 6% from the week before when 16 incidents were reported.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

24 Burglaries

Lānaʻi

Sunday, Jan. 21, 12:35 a.m.: 100 block of Lānaʻi Ave, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Jan. 21, 9:24 a.m.: 100 block of Ha‘ikū Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Jan. 25, 3:20 p.m.: 1500 block of Kauhikoa Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Jan. 25, 7:24 p.m.: 0-100 block of Maluna Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, Jan. 26, 3:12 a.m.: 0-100 block of Maluna Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Jan. 27, 12:16 p.m.: 200 block of Keanae Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Nāpili

Sunday, Jan. 21, 5:36 p.m.: 0-100 block of Pi‘ina Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kīhei

Monday, Jan. 22, 10:10 a.m.: 0-100 block of Eleu Pl, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 5:44 p.m.: 1200 block of Uluniu Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 3:45 p.m.: 1280 S Kīhei Rd at Azeka Makai Izakaya Genbe, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Jan. 26, 6:22 a.m.: N Kīhei Rd/S Kīhei Rd at Hawaiian Dredging, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Monday, Jan. 22, 4:08 p.m.: 340 Ala Makani St at Extra Space Storage, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 8:09 a.m.: 700 block of Kea St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 3:55 p.m.: 65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Kahului Shopping Center, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Jan. 25, 4:18 p.m.: 100 block of Moloka‘i Akau St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Pukalani

Monday, Jan. 22, 8:53 p.m.: 100 block of Hiolani St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailuku

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 8:20 a.m.: 70 Kanoa St at JD Painting, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Jan. 27, 4:36 p.m.: 1800 block of Kaohu St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kā‘anapali

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 10:38 a.m.: 2600 block of Kā‘anapali Pkwy, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kaunakakai

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 6:59 p.m.: 100 block of Ho‘omalu Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Jan. 27, 9:47 a.m.: 100 block of Uluanui Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Waikapū

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 10:47 p.m.: 1400 block of Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Thursday, Jan. 25, 4:52 p.m.: 500 block of Lower Kimo Dr, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Lahaina

Saturday, Jan. 27, 7:35 p.m.: 1400 block of Front St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

7 Vehicle Thefts

Ha‘ikū

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 9:52 a.m.: 100 block of Ha‘ikū Rd, 506MVS, 2005 Kawasaki KLR250, Red

Kahului

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m.: 335 Ho‘ohana St at Brigit and Bernard’s Garden Cafe, MGR637, 2000 Chevy Astro Van, Gray

Lahaina

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 6:37 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kekai Rd, 1996 Yamaha TTR125, Blue/White

Kīhei

Thursday, Jan. 25, 6:14 p.m.: 200 block of Oe St, LBS425, 2011 Nissan Sentra, White

Nāpili

Friday, Jan. 26, 11:21 p.m.: 4200 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, MJY533, 2003 Ford Ranger, Green

Makawao

Saturday, Jan. 27, 4:25 p.m.: 3669 Baldwin Ave at Komoda Bakery, 096MVS, 2016 Kawasaki KLR650, Black

Kula

Saturday, Jan. 27, 8:54 a.m.: 9300 block of Kula Hwy, 2007 Kawasaki Mule 3010, Green/Black

17 Vehicle Break-Ins

Wailuku

Monday, Jan. 22, 7:57 p.m.: 2061 Vineyard St at Wailuku Municipal Lot, 2004 Toyota Tacoma, White

Monday, Jan. 22, 8:23 a.m.: 1800 block of Kaohu St, 1994 Toyota Celica, Black

Monday, Jan. 22, 8:23 a.m.: 1800 block of Kaohu St, 1999 Volkswagen Jetta, Black

Thursday, Jan. 25, 1:17 p.m.: 395 Waena St at Papohaku Park, 2008 Lincoln Navigator, Gray

Friday, Jan. 26, 7:07 a.m.: 874 Alua St at Maui Marble and Granite, 2004 Ford F-150, White

Friday, Jan. 26, 11:36 p.m.: Dead end on Kapukaulua Pl, 2013 Honda Civic, Gray

Kīhei

Monday, Jan. 22, 10:22 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kahele St, 1993 Toyota T100, White

Saturday, Jan. 27, 4:47 p.m.: 115 E Lipoa St at Kīhei Self Storage, 2010 Sea Striper Boat, White

Lahaina

Monday, Jan. 22, 11087 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Lahaina Pali Trail, 2005 Chevrolet Uplander LS, Silver

Monday, Jan. 22, 1:18 p.m.: 11807 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy at Lahaina Pali Trail, 2015 Nissan Versa, Silver

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6:50 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kenui St, 1993 Honda Civic, White

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 12:48 p.m.: 505 Front St at 505 Front St Shops, 1996 Ford Ranger, Green

Kā‘anapali

Monday, Jan. 22, 10:21 p.m.: 100 block of Pu‘ukolii Rd, 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Blue

Kapalua

Monday, Jan. 22, 2:05 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy at Nakalele Point, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White

Wailea

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7:07 p.m.: S Kīhei Rd at Keawakapu Beach South, 2007 Honda Element, Orange/Gray

Kahului

Friday, Jan. 26, 6:32 p.m.: 70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Longs Drugs, 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS450, Black

Kula