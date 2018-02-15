Maui Powerhouse Gym is now under new ownership. The 12,300 square foot facility at Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei first opened in 2005. The new team of owners is led by longtime manager Logan Peitscher who is looking to improve access to the gym’s facilities and offerings. Joined by fellow owners, Sam Dahlkvist and Peter Shenkin, Maui Powerhouse Gym plans to implement more equipment, and update facilities.

The changeover from the prior owners became official Jan. 22, 2018. The new owners say they are committed to spearheading “a new era for the gym by reinvesting in the facility, expanding access to membership, and continuing to give community members a place to unlock their fitness and wellness potential.”

“As members of the local community, we are thrilled to now be business owners of a mainstay in Kīhei. We are invested in the success of our members getting optimal wellness benefits from our gym. Whether a longstanding member or just joining us, we take pride in being a familiar fitness hub for residents,” said co-owner Peitscher.

“By catering to the feedback we’ve been receiving from members, improvements in 2018 will combine what is familiar with what is modern. I think people will be impressed by the changes, and how attractive and functional the gym will be as a whole,” he said.

According to the new owners, the Maui Powerhouse Gym approach to the coming year will focus on lifestyle, innovation, and community. The gym will also be participating in the Active and Fit and Silver and Fit Programs that provides participating members with discounts, and rewards on membership.

Maui Powerhouse Gym is located at 1279 S. Kīhei Road, Suite 118.