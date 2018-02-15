A man who was pulled unresponsive from waters in Kāʻanapali on Tuesday afternoon has since died.

Police have identified the victim as 74-year-old Yasuaki Tsuda of Tokyo, Japan.

The incident brings to 12 the number of ocean related fatalities in Maui County this year.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at 1:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 for a report of a man who was pulled unresponsive from waters in Kāʻanapali.

Fire officials say the man had been swimming on the south side of Puʻu Kekaʻa, and was last seen using a flotation type device. Bystanders later found the man floating face down about 100 feet from the beach and pulled him to shore where they started CPR. Upon arrival at 1:22 p.m., fire crews observed police conducting CPR and firefighters took over CPR until medics arrived a short time later.

As crews worked to resuscitate the victim, the man’s pulse returned and paramedics eventually transported the man to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition where he died, according to authorities.

A Lahaina fire crew and paramedics from Nāpili responded to the incident.