Looking Ahead

Drier conditions have filled in across the western end of the state, which should hold into Saturday. The wet pattern, however, continues across the Big Island this morning due to a an old frontal boundary that is forecast to stall near the Big Island into the weekend. The moisture over and around the Big Island is expected to drift back toward the west on Saturday and Sunday as a potent upper-level low drops south over the state. This may produce heavy showers and thunderstorms late Saturday through the Monday holiday across much of the state.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.