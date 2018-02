Maui police responded to 27 burglaries, 11 vehicle thefts and 29 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, 2018.

Burglaries increased 12.5% from the week before when 24 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 57% from the week before when seven incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 71% from the week before when 17 incidents were reported.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

27 Burglaries

Kula

Sunday, Jan. 28, 7:32 a.m.: 1400 block of Kekaulike Ave, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Sunday, Jan. 28, 6:41 p.m.: 600 block of Lower Kimo Dr, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Feb. 1, 12:02 p.m.: 800 block of Pueo Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Monday, Jan. 29, 5:17 p.m.: 400 block of Lono Ave, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Jan. 29, 6:37 p.m.: 80 Hansen Rd at Pu‘unene Mill, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, Jan. 29, 10:12 p.m.: 275 Ka‘ahumanu Ave at QKC, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 10:45 p.m.: 500 block of Pohai St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kīhei

Monday, Jan. 29, 7:24 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kai Makani Loop, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Nāpili

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:12 a.m.: 0-100 block of Hui Dr, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Feb. 1, 9:10 a.m.: 0-100 block of Hui Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Feb. 3, 10:31 a.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Waiehu

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1:56 p.m.: 600 block of Kilihau St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2:49 p.m.: 100 block of Lower Waiehu Beach Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Feb. 2, 11:37 a.m.: 1300 block of Hiahia St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Feb. 2, 12:34 p.m.: 900 block of Pu‘uloa St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailuku

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 3:19 p.m.: 1900 block of Vineyard St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 9:16 p.m.: 300 block of Leleihoku St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Lahaina

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 9:43 a.m.: 930 Waine‘e St at Smokehouse BBQ, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Ha‘ikū

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 12:58 p.m.: 1500 block of Kauhikoa Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 11:11 p.m.: 800 block of Kokomo Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kā‘anapali

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 5:30 p.m.: 3400 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, Feb. 1, 9:33 a.m.: 0-100 block of N ‘Iwa Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Feb. 3, 9:25 p.m.: 2500 block of Kā‘anapali Pkwy, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailea

Friday, Feb. 2, 3:13 p.m.: Wailea Gateway Pl/Wailea Ike Dr at construction site, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, Feb. 2, 3:39 p.m.: Wailea Gateway Pl/Wailea Ike Dr at construction site, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Feb. 3, 4:55 p.m.: 3100 block of Wailea Alanui Dr, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kaunakakai

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2:15 p.m.: 5700 block of Kamehameha V Hwy, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

11 Vehicle Thefts

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Jan. 28, 1:51 p.m.: 2830 Hāna Hwy at Ha‘ikū Community Center, MDC180, 1997 Mazda Protege, Gold

Kīhei

Sunday, Jan. 28, 7:45 p.m.: 1310 S Kīhei Rd at Times Supermarket, LGA501, 2016 Hyundai Sonata, Silver

Monday, Jan. 29, 9:46 a.m.: 1975 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Marketplace, 2016 Yamaha YZ450F, Blue/White

Monday, Jan. 29, 9:46 a.m.: 1975 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Marketplace, MOO237, 2012 SYM, Red/Black

Hāna

Monday, Jan. 29, 3:36 p.m.: Alalele Pl/Hāna Hwy, MFS940, 1994 GMC Sonoma, Green

Lahaina

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 11:49 a.m.: 800 block of Kelawea St, MZK222, 1993 Honda Accord, White

Wailuku

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 5:01 a.m.: 1000 block of Eha St, M00615, 2014 Ningbro, Red

Nāpili

Thursday, Feb. 1, 1:55 p.m.: 3500 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Honokowai Kauhale, NYK512, 1992 Honda Civic, Green

Friday, Feb. 2, 9:44 a.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, MEC042, 1998 Honda Civic, Green

Kahului

Friday, Feb. 2, 7:13 a.m.: 9400 block of Hemaloa St, 2014 Polaris, Green

Kaunakakai

Friday, Feb. 2, 5:34 p.m.: 61 Ala Malama Ave at Moloka‘i Fish and Dive, LAN130, 1995 Toyota Tacoma, White

29 Vehicle Break-Ins

Pāʻia

Sunday, Jan. 28, 6:07 p.m.: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2017 Ford C-Max SE, Gray

Monday, Jan. 29, 1:34 p.m.: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2017 Ford Fusion, Gray

Friday, Feb. 2, 7:38 p.m.: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White

Saturday, Feb. 3, 7:39 a.m.: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2017 Nissan Sentra, Silver

Saturday, Feb. 3, 12:24 p.m: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2004 Volkswagen Jetta, Blue

Kīhei

Monday, Jan. 29, 10:05 p.m.: 1900 block of S Kīhei Rd, 2000 Subaru Forester, Orange

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 0-100 block of Konale Pl, 2003 Ford Focus, Silver

Friday, Feb. 2, 10:56 a.m.: 100 block of Namau‘u Pl, 2007 Honda CR-V, Gold

Saturday, Feb. 3, 7:43 p.m.: 1280 S Kīhei Rd at Azeka Makai, 2016 Dodge Charger, Silver

Ha‘ikū

Monday, Jan. 29, 3:26 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Silver

Monday, Jan. 29, 3:05 p.m.: 10600 Hāna Hwy MM 6.5 near Bamboo Forest, 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, White

Monday, Jan. 29, 3:11 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2015 Jeep Wrangler, Black

Thursday, Feb. 1, 12:15 p.m.: Hāna Hwy at Bamboo Forest Trail Kailua, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Silver

Kahului

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 3:06 p.m.: 90 Amala Pl at VIP, 2005 Kia Rio, Red/Orange

Thursday, Feb. 1, 8:56 a.m.: 70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Whole Foods, 2002 Jeep Wrangler, Yellow

Friday, Feb. 2, 9:49 a.m.: 800 block of Apapane Pl, 2003 Toyota Celica, Blue

Friday, Feb. 2, 7:34 a.m.: 9400 block of Hemaloa St, 2000 Ford F-150, White

Friday, Feb. 2, 4:53 a.m.: 70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Maui Mall, 2004 Jeep Liberty, Gold

Saturday, Feb. 3, 4:44 p.m.: 100 Ho‘okele St at Target, 2013 Nissan Altima, Gray

Saturday, Feb. 3, 4:44 p.m.: 100 Ho‘okele St at Target, 2006 Jeep Wrangler, White

Mākena

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 4:50 p.m.: 6400 block of Mākena Rd, 2017 Hyundai Tucson, White

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2:57 p.m.: 6468 Mākena Rd at Secret Beach, 2014 Chevy Spark, Silver

Lahaina

Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:51 a.m.: 0-100 block of Kenui St, 2005 GMC Canyon, Blue

Friday, Feb. 2, 11:49 a.m.: 1800 block of Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, 1996 Toyota Tacoma, Red

Nāpili

Thursday, Feb. 1, 8:17 a.m.: 0-100 block of Hui Dr, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, White

Thursday, Feb. 1, 10:13 a.m.: 4200 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, 2006 Toyota Solara, White

Waikapū

Thursday, Feb. 1, 9:26 p.m.: 1400 block of Waiale Rd, 2017 Chevy Cruze, Black

Waiehu