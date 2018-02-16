No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i After 7+ Mexico QuakeWendy Osher · February 16, 2018, 2:33 PM HST (Updated February 16, 2018, 2:49 PM) · 0 Comments
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake reported at 1:40 p.m. HST on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Oaxaca, Mexico.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.
The USGS reports that the quake was centered:
- 19.7 mi NNE of San Agustín Chayuco, Mexico;
- 33.9 mi NE of Pinotepa Nacional, Mexico;
- 42.9 mi S of Heroica Ciudad de Tlaxiaco, Mexico;
- 50.1 mi E of Ometepec, Mexico; and
- 68.0 mi WSW of Oaxaca, Mexico.