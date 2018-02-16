AD
ADVERTISEMENT

No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i After 7+ Mexico Quake

Wendy Osher · February 16, 2018, 2:33 PM HST (Updated February 16, 2018, 2:49 PM) · 0 Comments
×

Background image courtesy NOAA/NWS/USGS

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake reported at 1:40 p.m. HST on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The USGS reports that the quake was centered:

  • 19.7 mi NNE of San Agustín Chayuco, Mexico;
  • 33.9 mi NE of Pinotepa Nacional, Mexico; 
  • 42.9 mi S of Heroica Ciudad de Tlaxiaco, Mexico; 
  • 50.1 mi E of Ometepec, Mexico; and 
  • 68.0 mi WSW of Oaxaca, Mexico.

PC: Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Oxaca, Mexico earthquake 2.16.18.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments