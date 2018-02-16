There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake reported at 1:40 p.m. HST on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

