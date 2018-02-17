There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday February 23: A series of small west-northwest swells are expected over the next several days. Resultant surf will remain below the advisory level. A larger, long period swell is expected Tuesday night, and will spread down the island chain on Wednesday with surf approaching advisory levels. High pressure in the East Pacific will send a a short period swell into east facing shores starting Monday and continuing into next week. This could produce advisory level surf along east facing shores Monday and Tuesday. No significant south swells are expected.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell for the morning going more WNW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

