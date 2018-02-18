Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Aloha Mr. Mayor,

Q: I know there are a lot of good police officers on this island who work very hard and are truly dedicated in their service in keeping our community safety. However, I would like to make a police-related complaint. How do I go about filing a complaint?

A: I agree with you. There are many, many good officers serving our community.

The police commission receives and reviews police-related complaints.

The required form is available at the Wailuku Police Station, or online at www.mauicounty.gov/police; click on “Police Commission” then “Complaint Form.”