Q: I am thinking about starting my own business. Where would I go to obtain information and assistance?

A: A great place to start is the Maui County Business Resource Center (MCBRC). You can access information both online and in-person at the center, located at the Maui Mall across from IHOP.

The MCBRC is an extension project of the Office of Economic Development, and serves as a resource for new and existing business owners who need assistance and consultation.

The Kuha`o Business Resource Center, located in Kaunakakai, serves business owners on Moloka‘i.

To access online business research tools, browse business publications, obtain forms and applications for business licenses and download a handbook on starting a business in Maui County, visit www.mauicounty.gov/MCBRC. To view the calendar of workshops from the MCBRC webpage, click on “Training Opportunities.”

You can call the MCBRC at (808) 873-8247 for more information on services provided at the center.