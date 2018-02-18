There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday February 24: A series of small west-northwest swells are expected into Tuesday with surf remaining below advisory levels. A longer period swell is expected Tuesday night, and will spread down the island chain Wednesday with surf approaching advisory levels. High pressure in the East Pacific will send a a short period swell into east facing shores starting Monday and continuing into next week. This could produce advisory level surf along east facing shores Monday and Tuesday. No significant south swells are expected.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW ground swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT