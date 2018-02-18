Flash Flood Watch issued February 18 at 3:13AM HST until February 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Moist and unstable conditions will prevail over the state today through Monday, as a strong upper level trough approaches from the west and a weak surface trough currently near Oahu drifts westward. The threat of flooding rainfall and thunderstorms will continue. A more stable east to southeast flow pattern is forecast to develop by Tuesday and continue through midweek, although somewhat wet conditions will persist. Another upper trough developing west of the state could bring more wet and unstable weather to the islands toward the end of the week.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.