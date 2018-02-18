A strong upper level trough approaching from the northwest will provide increasingly unstable conditions across the state today through Monday.

This will combine with moisture pooled around a weak surface trough drifting westward from near Oʻahu to produce the threat of heavy, flooding rainfall and thunderstorms.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms have already occurred across the eastern and central parts of the state, and the threat of heavy, flooding rainfall and thunderstorms will spread westward to Kauaʻi later today.

The Flash Flood Watch continues for Kahoʻolawe, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, Niʻihau, Oʻahu and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi through Monday afternoon.

Abundant low level moisture over the eastern and central parts of the state will spread westward to Kauaʻi today. A strong upper level trough approaching the state will produce unstable conditions that will generate heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Due to increasing instability, heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop rapidly. Heavy rainfall could affect urban and leeward areas, which are more susceptible to flooding problems.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Please monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.