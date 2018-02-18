Maui Obituaries

Marlyn Pascual Bigornia

January 20, 1965 – February 13, 2017

Marlyn Pascual Bigornia, 53, of Lahaina, passed away on Feb. 13, 2017. He was born on Jan. 20, 1965 in Gattaran, Cagayan, Philippines.

Visitation will be held at Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina from 6 to 7 p.m. with Mass to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Marlyn was a Houseman for Ganir & Company Pacific Rim Commercial Services, Inc. He is survived by his loving wife, Normalyn M. Bigornia (Philippines); parents, Remigio & Caridad Pascual Bigornia; son, Lester Bigornia (Philippines); brothers, Roel (Edna) Bigornia, Elizer (Bessie) Birgornia (Philippines), Rex (Yelen) Bigornia; sisters, Gerlie (June) Ramirez, Levie (Manning) Gonzales, Juliet (Loveto) Hidalgo; seven nephews and four nieces.

Robert Matthews

April 24, 1950 – February 11, 2018

Robert Matthews, 67, of Kīhei, passed away on Feb. 11, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Washington DC on April 24, 1950.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, Kahului, service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

Robert was the owner/operator of A-1 Bail Bonds. He is survived by his wife, Mercy B. Matthews; son, Ben K. Matthews; brother, Dr. Steven Come; sister-in-law, Ann Come; nieces, Carolyn, Julie, and Kathleen; and former sister-in-law, Dr. Patricia Come.

Locke David Taylor (Uncle Dave)

April 4, 1940 – February 10, 2018

L. David Taylor (Uncle Dave), 77, of Kahului, passed away under the care of Hospice Maui on Feb. 10, 2018. He was born on April 4, 1940, in Vernonia, Oregon.

Services will be held at Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, 712 Waine’e St, Lahaina, on Saturday, March 3, 2018, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and mass beginning at 11 a.m.

David was a Mortgage Broker for several companies. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Locke Donald and Bertha (Thompson) Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife, Allison Taylor; son, Locke Damon Taylor; daughters, Nicoli Rebecca (Steve) Brower, Lara Chan, Emily Jarms, Catherine Taylor; siblings, Diane Taylor (Barron Bozeman), Jon Taylor (Diane); grandchild Rogan Taylor, and many more grandchildren.

David loved his wife, children, family, and friends – as well as everything about cars, trains, and especially his job as Crossing Guard at Pomaikai Elementary School. When you were around David, he made you feel good about yourself with his never-ending optimism

In lieu of flowers, his family has requested for all donations to be made to Hospice Maui. We would like to acknowledge the Hospice Maui Staff for their compassionate care of David during his time there.

Sylvia P. Comer

April 5, 1941 – February 9, 2018

Sylvia P. Comer, 76, of Haʻikū passed away on Feb. 9, 2018, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on April 5, 1941, in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church; mass will begin at 10 a.m.; burial will follow, 11 a.m., at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Sylvia was a retired Teacher’s Aide at St. Joseph Preschool. She was predeceased by her parents, Herman & Irene Perreira Sr. She is survived by her husband, Clifford Comer; daughters, Cassandra Comer, Melissa Lindsley (Randall), Carrie Hayase (Cal); siblings, Barbara Wylie (E.G. – deceased) of Georgia, Herman “Mac” Perreira, Jr. – deceased (Gloria), Sherry Vierra (Allen – deceased), Leonard Perreira (Mary Ann); and grandchildren, Kelli Renee Lindsley and Alexander Lindsley.

Henry Kahiapo Kauhaahaa

March 7, 1950 – February 5, 2018

Henry Kahiapo Kauhaahaa, 67, of Kahului, passed away on Feb. 5, 2018 at Maui Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1950 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held at Normans Mortuary in Wailuku on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 from 9 to 11 a.m. with services at 11 a.m.

He is survived by his sisters, Hannah Puailihau, Kuulei (Jr.) Freitas; brother in law, James Tsuha, as well as loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Henry is predeceased by his parents, Moses and Hannah Kauhaahaa Sr.; brothers, Moses (Liliu) Kauhaahaa Jr., Samuel (Shirley) Kauhaahaa; sisters, Lucy (Raymond) Kepani, Elizabeth (Albert) Keanini, Gloria Jean Kauhaahaa, Rosaline Tsuha; and brother in law James Puailihau.

Gerald Jerry Caires Sr.

May 14, 1940 – February 4, 2018

Gerald Jerry Caires Sr., 77 of Kīhei, passed away on Feb. 4, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on May 14, 1940 in Pāʻia.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018, at Ballard Family Mortuary. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Scattering of ashes will be at a later date.

Family requests Aloha attire, and no flowers.

Gerald was a graduate of Lahainaluna High School Class of 1959. He was in the US Army from 1960 to 1963. He then worked for Haleakalā Dairy for 18 years as a Milker, and then worked as an Equipment Mechanic at Mākena Golf Course for 13 years before retiring in 2002.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Caires; sons, Gerald J. Caires, Jr., Eddie Lee (Carolyn) Caires, Christopher Caires, and James Dunn IV; daughters, Catherine, Elizabeth (deceased), and Christabel Dunn; sisters, Linda (Jim) Smith, and Cynthia Souza; 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins; and best friends, Marshall Lippman, and Wesley Oyama.

Kenneth “Uso” Moiha

November 21, 1965 – February 3, 2018

Kenneth “Uso” Moiha, 52, of Hāna, Maui, passed away on Feb. 3, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Hospital in Wailuku. He was born on Nov. 21, 1965 in Hāna, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at St. Mary Church in Hāna. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow.

He is survived by his companion, Dennette Kanakaole; sister, Kimberly Moiha; hanai sister, Kehau (Tiny) Kapoi; hanai brother, John (Dawn) Lono and Jamie Kalani English; God children, Minoaka Silva and Gerald Mahadocon III.

He is predeceased by his parents, Mitchell and Rosaline Moiha; brothers, Micheal Moiha and Melvin Moiha; sister, Lily-Marie Moiha.

Renee Napua Neal

May 10, 1949 – January 30, 2018

Renee Napua Neal, 68 of Wailuku, passed away on Jan. 30, 2018 at her residence. She was born on May 10, 1949 on Oʻahu.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 10:30 a.m., and burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku.

Renee was a self-employed crafter.

She is survived by her companion, Jonathan Parmentier; son, James (Cherisse) Mercado; daughters, Karolotta Algono, Jamie Pedigo, Chilli-Rae (Mark) Soon; siblings, Annette Pagay, Philip (Bonnie) Neal, Dutch Neal, Jobe (Sharlene) Neal, Shawn Neal; grandchildren, Kortnee Kozlowski, Leo Kozlowski, Karla Algono, Steven Pedigo, Taylor Kozlowski, Shania Pedigo, Kayce Mercado, Tatiana Soon, Kenny Mercado, Jordan Soon, Kisen-leo Mercado, Kari-ann Waiohu, Kylee Mercado; great-grandchildren, Kamyla Algono, Kain Pedigo, Karmyne Tangaro-Luke, and Kamryn Tangaro-Luke.

Renee is predeceased by her parents, John and Ann Neal; and sons, Leo and John Kozlowski.

Big Island Obituaries

Robert Alan “Bobby” Galima

February 28, 1955 – February 10, 2018

Robert Alan “Bobby” Galima, 62, of Hilo peacefully passed away on Feb. 10, 2018 at home. He was born Feb. 28, 1955 in Honolulu and was a volunteer at the public library.

Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Hilo, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Survived by mother, Consolacion B. Galima; brothers, Rudy (Dorothy) Galima, Randy Galima; sister Rosemarie Tamez; uncles; aunts; nephews; nieces and cousins.

Valentine Kapiolani Gonsalves

June 21, 1954 – February 8, 2018

Valentine Kapiolani Gonsalves, 63 of Hilo, passed away Feb. 8, 2018 at Pohai Malama in Hilo. He was born on June 21, 1954 in Oʻahu and was a retired roofing and construction worker.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Survived by previous wife, Diana Mae Gonsalves; parents Edward and Julie Rose; sons Valentine K. Gonsalves Jr. Edward N. Gonsalves, Jarday K. Gonsalves; daughters Ernesta M. Gonsalves, Danyal L. Gonsalves; brothers Danny Gonsalves, Steven Rose; sisters Bernie Gonsalves, Gigi Gonsalves Phillis, Juliann Durgar, Eddie Rose; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Richard Carl Green

December 8, 1957 – February 7, 2018

Richard Carl Green, 60, of Hilo, peacefully passed away on Feb. 7, 2018. He was born Dec. 8, 1957 in Hilo, he was a spiritual healing counselor.

Private services held.

Survived by his sons, Kumba Green, Daniel Green; daughters, Angel Green, Makana Green and Shila Green; brother, William Green; sister Elizabeth Green; two grandchildren, numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.