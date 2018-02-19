There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday February 25: Moderate northwest swells will continue through early Tuesday. A longer period west-northwest swell arriving late Tuesday may result in advisory level surf along north and west facing shores Wednesday. This swell will gradually subside Thursday, but another reinforcing west- northwest swell will arrive Thursday night, before fading Friday into next weekend. A short-period east swell will gradually increase through Monday night, with surf likely reaching the High Surf Advisory threshold along east facing shores starting Tuesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SSW winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNW long period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

