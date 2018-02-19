Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 10:18PM HST until February 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 64. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Occasional showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. High near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Overnight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 63. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Occasional showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. High near 83. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

North Shore

Overnight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 64. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 62. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 52. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 59. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 62. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 64. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Haleakala Summit above 9000 ft. Temperatures have already lowered to freezing this evening at station MEES near the summit, which should hold through the early morning hours Monday. Snow accumulations up to 2″ with locally higher amounts will be possible.

