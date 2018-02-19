Due to the forecast for potential severe weather, the Polynesian Voyaging Society has postponed Hōkūleʻa’s departure from Oʻahu to Maui until possibly today.

Currently docked at METC in Sand Island, the voyaging canoe was scheduled to depart Sunday morning at 1 a.m. and was supposed to arrive at Māʻalaea Harbor at 9 a.m. on Monday morning (Presidents’ Day).

Due to the delayed departure, the welcome ceremony at Māʻalaea Harbor has been postponed until the new arrival date and time is determined.

If weather conditions improve, Hōkūleʻa will depart at 6 a.m. this morning (Monday, Feb. 19, 2018) and will arrive at Māʻalaea Harbor by Tuesday morning, Feb. 20, 2018.

The Hōkūleʻa Panel Discussion and Screening of Worldwide Voyage Film Highlights at the Grand Wailea is still scheduled to take place today (Monday, Feb. 19) at 6 p.m. at the Haleakalā Ballroom 2/3 (Mākena South Entrance). Free and open to the public, attendees will hear stories about the Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage from Hōkūleʻa’s navigators and crew. The hotel is offering complimentary valet parking.

If Hōkūleʻa arrives by Tuesday morning, public canoe tours and school visits will continue as scheduled weather permitting:

Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday, Feb. 23

1-3 p.m.

Public Open House Tours of Hōkūleʻa

Māʻalaea Harbor

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 25

9 a.m. – noon

Public Open House Tours of Hōkūleʻa

Māalaea Harbor

Monday, Feb. 26 to Thursday, March 1

1-3 p.m.

Public Open House Tours of Hōkūleʻa

Māʻalaea Harbor

Parking for public tours is available in the Māʻalaea harbor public paid parking stalls and the large Maui Harbor Shops parking lot. Hōkūleʻa will be located on the South side of the harbor at the far end of the dock. Hōkūleʻa’s visit to Māʻalaea is part of the Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail.