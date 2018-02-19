The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present “Mai Poina: The Annexation Debates” at the McCoy Studio Theater on Saturday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m.

In 1898, Hawai‘i was annexed by the United States in an unorthodox and deeply controversial manner. Citizens of both nations debated the issue, then, as well as today.

This stage production will be a reenactment of the enlivening debate, as ripped from the pages of Hawai‘i’s recent past and brings to life the arguments that raged during 1898 in regard to the annexation.

The performance aims to make Hawai‘i’s history relevant to a diverse audience that extends beyond Native Hawaiians, illustrating the impact these events had on everyone living in the Islands, both at the time and since.

A discussion with Hawaiian scholars will follow the performance.

The performance is presented by Hawai‘i Pono‘ī Coalition, an apolitical and nonpartisan consortium founded to educate residents and visitors about Hawaiian people and their culture, and Hawai’i’s true history.

Tickets are $28; half-price for kids 12 and under; and MACC members receive a 10% discount (all plus applicable fees).

To purchase tickets, visit the MACC Box Office, call 808-242-SHOW, or click here.