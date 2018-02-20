HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday February 26: A long period northwest swell arriving Tuesday night and peaking Wednesday may produce surf approaching the advisory level on north and west facing shores. This swell will gradually subside Thursday, but another reinforcing northwest swell will move through Thursday night and Friday before fading on Saturday. Short-period east swell will continue to produce surf near advisory levels on east facing shores Wednesday and Thursday, with the swell and surf building further on those shores Friday into the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the WNW and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

