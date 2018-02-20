High Surf Advisory issued February 20 at 3:30AM HST until February 21 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Dry and pleasant conditions will hold into midweek as the upper low that brought the recent heavy rains across the state continues to lift north and away from the area. A return of unsettled weather is possible through the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend as another upper low drops south into the area.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southeast wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.