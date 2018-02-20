Due to mechanical problems, residential refuse routes in the Haʻikū and Pāʻia areas are being rescheduled to tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

Affected areas include: Haʻikū Road; Kokomo Road; Skill Village; Spreckelsville; and all surrounding streets and roads.

Department officials apologized for the inconvenience and extended their thanks to the community for their understanding and cooperation.