Mechanical Problems Affects Refuse Route in Ha‘ikū & Pā‘ia

February 20, 2018, 10:36 AM HST (Updated February 20, 2018, 10:39 AM) · 0 Comments
Due to mechanical problems, residential refuse routes in the Haʻikū and Pāʻia areas are being rescheduled to tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

Affected areas include: Haʻikū Road; Kokomo Road; Skill Village; Spreckelsville; and all surrounding streets and roads.

Department officials apologized for the inconvenience and extended their thanks to the community for their understanding and cooperation.

