The Mobile Unit of the Consulate General of Mexico in San Francisco is scheduled be in Kahului on March 3 and 4, 2018 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui Campus.

The Mobile Consulate will be issuing passports, consular processing, voter credentials INE, and printing birth certificates.

The mobile unit will be in UHMC’s Pilina Multipurpose Room, at 310 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului.

Appointments are required through MEXITEL. Appointments can be made through the website, the App: #MiConsulmex, or by telephone 1-877-639-4835.