When visiting the beautiful island of Maui, most people think you have to be rich to find a comfortable accommodation, but that’s not true. Regardless of your budget, Maui is for everyone to enjoy and experience.

Below is a selection, from Lahaina-based vacation rental company Chase ‘N Rainbows, of some of Maui’s greatest vacation rentals at three different price points—luxury, affordable luxury, and affordable.

Chase 'N Rainbows, with more than 30 years experience on Maui, has contributed to this article.

Honua Kai Resort and Spa

Honua Kai is Maui’s newest beachfront luxury resort located on the renowned Kāʻanapali North Beach. Unlike most condominium resorts, the 38-acre oceanfront property offers services and amenities you would normally find in luxury hotels. Guests at Honua Kai Resort and Spa are welcomed with a vibrant and fresh hospitality experience. The four-star Kāʻanapali Beach Resort expresses a new level of contemporary Hawaiian luxury with a vision based on sustainability, renewability, and inspiration.

Displaying contemporary Hawaiian design and elegance, each suite at Honua Kai features warm colors that reflect the true Aloha spirit of Hawaiʻi. The suites at Honua Kai are casually elegant with furnishings that reflect a balance of comfort and practicality, a reflection of Maui island living. Floor plans are light and airy with ample natural light. Appliances and fixtures were chosen to provide a high level of quality. Folding Nana doors open to the spacious lanai’s, creating a wonderful seamless indoor and outdoor space.

Guests at Honua Kai have the option of relaxing under the sun at one of West Maui’s most popular beach parks, Kahekili Beach, or walk south along the beach and snorkel at Puʻu Kekaʻa, also known as “Black Rock,” in Kāʻanapali.

Maui’s newest luxury resort is also minutes away from Kapalua airport and in close proximity to some of West Maui’s best shopping and dining locations. Honua Kai Resort and Spa is perfect for visitors who don’t mind spending more for a luxurious and convenient Hawaiian island experience. A one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit at luxurious Honua Kai starts at $235 and goes up to $305 a night.

Kahana Outrigger

Nestled on the beautiful west shores of the relaxed beachfront community of Kahana, Kahana Outrigger condos are low profile and quiet. These Kahana vacation rentals are only minutes away from award winning restaurants, premier golf courses, and shops of world acclaimed Kāʻanapali and Kapalua resort areas. Kahana Outrigger is an affordable accommodation for families looking for the convenience and amenities of their own home with a luxurious and unique Hawaiian beach house feel.

All the units at Kahana Outrigger have 3 bedrooms with 2 or 3 bathrooms, and have all been recently remodeled. These units feature open floor plans, some with skylights and vaulted ceilings, and a pool that are only steps away. The grounds at Kahana Outrigger are beautifully landscaped and maintained with lush tropical vegetation. These Kahana vacation rental units are also just a few steps away from Kahana Beach, a great swimming beach for the family.

In addition to the quiet and secluded beach, guests can also pick from some of the best beaches on Maui nearby. A few minutes north of Kahana Outrigger is Nāpili Bay Beach, which has one of the best snorkeling conditions in West Maui. Just beyond Nāpili is the world-famous Kapalua Bay, which has been rated the No. 1 Beach in America—twice. Starting around $440 to $505 for a 3-bedroom and 3-bathroom unit, Kahana Outrigger prices are unbeatable for families.

Lahaina Shores Beach Resort

Located in the historic town of Lahaina where Hawaiian royalty and maritime adventurers once strolled, Lahaina Shores offer the only condo vacation rentals in Lahaina where the Pacific Ocean is your front yard.

As you enter Lahaina Shores, you are greeted with arched colonnades that open into a charming and airy lobby, leading to a majestic view of the sea. Step outside and you have access to Front Street’s award-winning restaurants, shops, surf schools, and the nearby harbor where you can hop on a ferry and explore neighbor islands Molokaʻi or Lānaʻi.

Echoing a time of style and comfort, Lahaina Shores is a true jewel with its Mountain and Oceanfront views. At Lahaina Shores, you are sure to slip into life Maui-style as you stretch out in air-conditioned accommodations with full kitchens in European styling and spacious lanai’s perfect for whale watching, lounging, and sunsets. Featuring 199 rooms, complemented by resort services and amenities, rooms at Lahaina Shores are comfortable and elegant oases.

As you complete a relaxing time at Lahaina Shores’ whirlpool spa or swimming pool along its lushly landscaped grounds, a myriad of activities and amusements await only minutes away from your Lahaina Shores condo. The Lahaina beachfront vacation rental is the the only accommodation rental on Maui that has immediate access to the beach and Front street.

Starting at a cheap price of $160 to $209 for a one-bedroom unit, guests at Lahaina Shores Beach Resort will truly experience the historic charm of Lahaina Town at an affordable price.