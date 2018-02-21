HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday February 27: A long period northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight and peak on Wednesday. This swell could approach advisory level on north and west facing shores. This swell will gradually subside Thursday, but another reinforcing northwest swell will move through Thursday night and Friday before fading on Saturday. Short-period east swell will continue to produce surf near advisory levels on east facing shores tonight, before possibly dropping below advisory levels Wednesday. Another boost on Thursday will likely bring advisory level surf back to east facing shores into the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high S short period wind swell for the morning going more WNW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

