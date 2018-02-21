AAA has unveiled 68 restaurants that earned the AAA Five Diamond Rating in the past 12 months, qualifying them for this year’s AAA Five Diamond Restaurants list.

Bali Steak & Seafood, Chef Mavro and La Mer in the Halekulani repeated again as long-time Diamond rated restaurants on the latest AAA Five Diamond or AAA Four Diamond rating lists.

Honorees across the country feature culinary trends from frequently changing tasting menus to open kitchens with counter seating.

To qualify for the rating, a restaurant will consistently provide leading-edge cuisine of the finest ingredients, uniquely prepared by an acclaimed chef and served by expert service staff in extraordinary surroundings. Just 0.2% of the more than 31,000 AAA Inspected & Approved restaurants are Five Diamond Rated.

AAA Four Diamond restaurants are also an exclusive group, offering distinctive, creatively prepared cuisine, skillfully served in a notable environment. Only 2.1% of AAA Inspected & Approved restaurants made the AAA Four Diamond list, including The Banyan Tree in Kapalua on Maui.

“AAA Five Diamond restaurants have evolved over the years to meet the changing expectations of restaurant enthusiasts who are increasingly sophisticated about cuisine,” said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi. “Guests want to learn about cooking techniques, ingredient sourcing and the latest trends. They are looking for a wide-ranging dining experience that includes being educated and entertained. And that’s where AAA’s Diamond Ratings can help guide the discerning diner.”

Local AAA Five Diamond restaurants and the year first rated:

Honolulu (Oah’u), Chef Mavro, 2008

Honolulu (Oah’u), La Mer (in the Halekulani), 1990

AAA Hawaiʻi also announced the local AAA Four Diamond restaurants:

Honolulu (Oah’u), Bali Steak & Seafood, 1989

Honolulu (Oah’u), Hoku’s, 2002

Honolulu (Oah’u), Orchids, 1995

Kapalua (Maui),The Banyan Tree, 2017

Kohala Coast (Hawai’i), Brown’s Beach House, 2011

Kohala Coast (Hawai’i), Manta & Pavilion Wine Bar, 2014

Lāna’i City (Lāna’i), One Forty, 2016

Poipu (Kaua’i), red salt, 2015

Wailea (Maui), Spago, 2010

Wailea (Maui), The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea, 2016

Wailuku (Maui) The Mill House, 2016