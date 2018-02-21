An upcoming meeting of the West Maui Community Disaster Planning group will feature guest speaker General Bruce Oliveira, the Community Programs Director at the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense.

Oliveira was last month’s intended guest speaker, but his urgent responsibilities as leading official in the internal investigation of Hawaiʻi’s false missile alert prevented him from attending the January meeting. General Oliveira is back on schedule for this month, and will lead discussion on the topic of Developing a Community Emergency Plan.

The West Maui Taxpayers Association is working with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, The Pacific Disaster Center, and the State Emergency Management Agency on developing a customized disaster plan designed to meet West Maui’s specific needs.

Organizers say West Maui’s isolation from the Island’s major hospital and airport, due to frequent road closures, fires and flooding, have highlighted the need for special preparedness planning.

The Hawaiʻi Hazards Awareness & Resilience Program or HHARP is a series of monthly workshops, presented by subject-matter experts, to provide education for hazard understanding and offer tools and information resources to guide community mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery planning.

These meetings are free and open to the public. The WMTA invites the public to be a part of the solution.

The upcoming meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 at the West Maui Senior Center, (located at 788 Pauoa Street in Lahaina).