Several individuals who graduated from high school in Maui County in 2017 have since graduated from basic military training with the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The list includes: Airman 1st Class Deion A. Giron, Airman Jaden B. James, Airman 1st Class Pasan S. Dole, Airman Mason S. Trevino and Airman Aaron M. Yogi.

A1C Giron, Airman James and A1C Dole are 2017 graduates of Maui High School. A1C Giron is the son of Judy T. and Dominador Y. Giron and brother of Jaydee Y. Giron of Kahului. Airman James is the son of Jon S. and Jeannene B. James of Kīhei.

Airman Trevino is the son of Chelsea A. Trevino and Richard J. Trevino of Lānaʻi City and is a graduate of Lānaʻi High School.

Airman Yogi is the son of Kyung Yogi of Lahaina and is a graduate of Lahainaluna High School.

All completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.